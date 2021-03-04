Magnitude 7.3 quake strikes New Zealand; tsunami warnings possible, says PTWC

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck New Zealand early on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, triggering warnings of a possible hazardous tsunami from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Tsunami waves were possible within 300 km (180 miles) of the quake's epicenter, the PTWC said.

