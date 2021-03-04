Air quality deteriorates in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

Left Menu

04-03-2021
The average air quality plunged to "very poor" category in Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad, while it was recorded in ''poor'' category in Greater Noida and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Thursday. Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Thursday was 332 in Ghaziabad, 298 in Greater Noida, 302 in Noida, 312 in Faridabad and 218 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app. On Wednesday it was 198 in Ghaziabad 189 Greater Noida, 168 in Noida, 197 in Faridabad and 164 in Gurgaon. The CPCB states that an AQI in ''very poor'' category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while ''poor'' leads to breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.

