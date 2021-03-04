Left Menu

Strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes New Zealand, tsunami warning issued

A severe 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the east of New Zealand's North Island on Friday, prompting a tsunami warning, and authorities advised people in some coastal areas to move immediately to high ground. More than 60,000 people reported feeling the quake on GeoNet's website, with 282 describing the shaking as "severe" and 75 saying it was "extreme".

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:51 IST
Strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes New Zealand, tsunami warning issued
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A severe 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the east of New Zealand's North Island on Friday, prompting a tsunami warning, and authorities advised people in some coastal areas to move immediately to high ground. There were no immediate reports of damage, but the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said there was land and marine threat in some areas of the east coast of North Island.

"Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in areas under Land and Marine threat," NEMA said in a tweet. The closest major city to the epicentre is Gisborne with a population of about 35,500. People near the coast from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay were told to evacuate.

Authorities said the first waves may have already reached areas around East Cape from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay at about 3:34 a.m. local time. They said tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until the warning is cancelled.

"Hope everyone is ok out there - especially on the East Coast who would have felt the full force of that earthquake," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted on Instagram. There was no tsunami threat to the capital Wellington and other regions, but civil defence authorities asked residents across the country to stay away from beaches and marine areas as there could be strong and unusual currents.

The New Zealand government's seismic monitor Geonet pegged the quake at a magnitude of 7.2 with a depth of 94 km (58 miles). More than 60,000 people reported feeling the quake on GeoNet's website, with 282 describing the shaking as "severe" and 75 saying it was "extreme". Most others described it as light.

Aftershocks were still being recorded in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs private hospitals to give priority to elderly in admissions amid pandemic

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that elderly people should be given priority in admissions in all private hospitals along with government hospitals considering their vulnerability to COVID-19. SC directs private hospitals to give pri...

Africa urged to embrace wind power to create jobs and go green

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, March 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Wind could power Africas energy demands 250 times over and create jobs lost in the move away from fossil fuels but the continent has only tapped into 0.01 of its potential...

Social media interest fuels jump in Tanger Factory

Shares in real estate investment trust Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, which is currently heavily shorted, hit an over two-year peak on Thursday, buoyed by an unexpectedly strong retail interest on social media platforms. Tangers stock rose ...

54 per cent of Hyderabad's population estimated to have

A seroprevalence study done in Hyderabad has revealed that around 54 per cent of the citys residents developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, indicating prior exposure to coronavirus.According to a CCMB release on Thursday, the joint study ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021