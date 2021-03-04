Powerful quake hits near New Zealand; tsunami warning issued

Officials in New Zealand issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after a shallow, powerful earthquake struck off its northeastern coast on Thursday night. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency warned of a tsunami threat along the east of the country's North Island following the magnitude 7.3 quake. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System predicted waves of 0.3 to 1 metre (1 to 3.3 feet), but later said the threat had passed.

Advertisement

The US Geological Survey said the quake was centered at a depth of 20.8 kilometres (13 miles) under the ocean about 174 kilometres (108 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne. Residents of Gisborne reported light to moderate shaking, it said.

A magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch in 2011, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)