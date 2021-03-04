Left Menu

Powerful quake hits near New Zealand; tsunami warning issued

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.New Zealands National Emergency Management Agency warned of a tsunami threat along the east of the countrys North Island following the magnitude 7.3 quake.

PTI | Wellesley | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Officials in New Zealand issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after a shallow, powerful earthquake struck off its northeastern coast on Thursday night. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency warned of a tsunami threat along the east of the country's North Island following the magnitude 7.3 quake. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System predicted waves of 0.3 to 1 metre (1 to 3.3 feet), but later said the threat had passed.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was centered at a depth of 20.8 kilometres (13 miles) under the ocean about 174 kilometres (108 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne. Residents of Gisborne reported light to moderate shaking, it said.

A magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch in 2011, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

