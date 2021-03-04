Left Menu

Africa urged to embrace wind power to create jobs and go green

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Wind could power Africa's energy demands 250 times over and create jobs lost in the move away from fossil fuels but the continent has only tapped into 0.01% of its potential, wind experts said on Thursday. Wind projects are growing fast, with 724MW of new capacity added in 2020, bringing the total to 6468MW across Africa - equal to taking more than 2 million cars off the road, said the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), which represents the sector.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:13 IST
Africa urged to embrace wind power to create jobs and go green
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Wind could power Africa's energy demands 250 times over and create jobs lost in the move away from fossil fuels but the continent has only tapped into 0.01% of its potential, wind experts said on Thursday.

Wind projects are growing fast, with 724MW of new capacity added in 2020, bringing the total to 6468MW across Africa - equal to taking more than 2 million cars off the road, said the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), which represents the sector. "Now is the time to urgently scale-up wind power in the region ... as a driver of local jobs and investment to power a green economic recovery from the pandemic," said Emerson Clarke, Africa Task Force Coordinator at the Brussels-based GWEC.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa has warned that the continent faces its first recession in 25 years due to output losses caused by COVID-19 and climate change-related droughts, floods, rising seas and food insecurity. Non-hydro renewable energy, such as solar and wind energy, makes up just 3% of Africa's power supply, according to the University of Oxford, with massive investments needed to unlock its clean power potential.

South Africa has the greatest amount of wind capacity, followed by Egypt and Morocco, GWEC found. South Africa is also heavily reliant on coal, making it one of world's top emitters of carbon dioxide, a key driver of climate change. While the South African government has pledged to reach net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, the move away from coal could cost tens of thousands of jobs.

"This report ... points to a great investment opportunity in the African wind energy market," Ntombifuthi Ntuli, head of the South African Wind Energy Association, which represents the industry, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "This gives confidence that the number of jobs (created) will close the gap of losses during the energy transition period," said Ntuli, who was not involved in the study.

Ntuli said some 18,000 jobs have already been created in the construction and maintenance of wind farms in South Africa. "As wind farms will be built on an annual basis, this creates a continuous job creation trend," Ntuli said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man dead, bystander''s baby hurt in Houston police shooting

A shooting by a police officer in Houston injured a baby boy and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies, authorities said.Officers tried to pull over a black Mercedes about 1130 p.m. Wednesday because the car had bee...

Increase pace of work undertaken to ensure mitigation of power-related issues in J-K: LG to officers

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to revamp the power supply system in the union territory and directed the concerned officers to increase the pace of work undertaken to ensure mitiga...

Pune: 80-year-old woman robbed inside her house

Four unidentified persons entered the house of an 80-year-old woman here and looted cash and gold jewelery worth over Rs 4 lakh, police said on Friday.The incident took place on Wednesday evening in the Panchvati area when the woman and her...

EU, Italy stop AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia

A shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been blocked from leaving the European Union in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc to make sure big pharma companies would respect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021