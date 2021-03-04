Maha: Council approves supplementary demands of Rs 21,076 cr

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday approved supplementary demands of Rs 21,076 crore tabled by the state government.

Minister of State for Finance Shambhuraj Desai said the additional funds sought will be spent for purposes including payment of pension and other retirement benefits for government employees, metro rail projects and concessions in electricity tariff for agricultural pumps.

