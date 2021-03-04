France aims to vaccinate at least 10 million people by mid-April - PM

France aims to vaccinate at least 10 million people by mid-April, 20 million by mid-May and 30 million by the summer, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

Castex added that so far 3.2 million people have been vaccinated, including 1.8 million who have received two doses.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)