Quake of magnitude 7.2 strikes Kermadec Islands, New Zealand - EMSC

Quake of magnitude 7.2 strikes Kermadec Islands, New Zealand - EMSCReuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:29 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand, on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
