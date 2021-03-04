Quake of magnitude 7.2 strikes Kermadec Islands, New Zealand - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand, on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

