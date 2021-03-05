Left Menu

Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties and the warning was later lifted just before the larger quake struck.The US Geological Survey said the earlier quake was centred at a depth of 21 kilometers under the ocean about 174 kilometers northeast of the city of Gisborne.The earlier quake was more widely felt in New Zealand, and residents in the major cities of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch reported being shaken awake.In 2011, a magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 05-03-2021 02:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 02:23 IST
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A powerful magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand on Friday, prompting some evacuations and tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.

It was the second large quake to strike within hours. An offshore magnitude 7.3 quake had awoken many people during the night throughout New Zealand. While both quakes triggered warning systems, neither of them appeared to pose a widespread threat to lives or major infrastructure.

Civil defense authorities in New Zealand told people in certain areas on the East Coast of the North Island on Friday morning that they should move immediately to higher ground and not stay in their homes. They said a damaging tsunami was possible.

The US Tsunami Warning System also cautioned that the larger quake could cause tsunami waves of between 1 to 3 metres in French Polynesia and waves of up to 1 metre in Niue, New Caledonia and the Solomon Islands.

The US Geological Survey said the larger quake was centred in the remote Kermadec Islands at a depth of 19 kilometers.

Officials in New Zealand had hours earlier issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after the smaller earthquake struck off its northeastern coast at about 3 am (local time) Friday. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties and the warning was later lifted just before the larger quake struck.

The US Geological Survey said the earlier quake was centred at a depth of 21 kilometers under the ocean about 174 kilometers northeast of the city of Gisborne.

The earlier quake was more widely felt in New Zealand, and residents in the major cities of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch reported being shaken awake.

In 2011, a magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden deputy budget nominee Young praised by Republicans, White House keeps door open

Shalanda Young, a top contender to become President Joe Bidens budget director after the White House withdrew its nomination of Neera Tanden, won praise from Republican lawmakers on Thursday for her ability to work across the political aisl...

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars BTS named IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year; Square to pay $297 million for majority stake in rapper Jay Z's Tidal and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.K-pop stars BTS named IFPI Global Recording Artist of the YearK-pop sensation BTS, whose catchy, upbeat songs have won legions of fans around the world, have scooped the 2020 Globa...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down around 10 from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. T...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket prototype nails landing; Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.South African scientists find antibodies from variant may offer cross-protectionResearch by South African scientists suggests that antibodies triggered by exposure to the countrys domina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021