Japan sees fourfold jump in vaccine procurement in April from March

The minister overseeing Japan's vaccination program, Taro Kono, said on Friday shipments to Japan of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech will likely make a nearly fourfold jump in April from the previous month.

Japan expects to receive 8,766 parcels of vaccines in April or about 1.7 million vials, he said. That will be up from 2,275 parcels for March.

