Maha Assembly: BJP MLA highlights lack of facilities for women MLAs

BJP MLA Madhuri Misal on Friday raised the issue of lack of facilities for women legislators at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan.

Speaking in the Assembly, Misal, a three-time MLA from Pune, lamented that restrooms for women legislators in the 20 -storey building were not more than 60 to 70 feet.

''There are more than 20 women in the state Assembly and they don't have a decent restroom. The condition of toilets is also bad,'' she said.

The MLA also pointed out the poor state of furniture kept there.

In response to this, deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal directed that the required arrangements be made.

