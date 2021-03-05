Left Menu

Quake-ravaged part of Croatia sees gaping sinkholes emerge

PTI | Mecencani | Updated: 05-03-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 14:16 IST
Quake-ravaged part of Croatia sees gaping sinkholes emerge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After the deadly earthquake came the sinkholes.

A central Croatian region about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital, Zagreb, is pocked with round holes of all sizes, which appeared after December's 6.4-magnitude quake that killed seven people and caused widespread destruction.

Scientists have been flocking to Mecencani and other villages in the sparsely-inhabited region for observation and study.

"These are so-called dropout sinkholes, and they appeared because of the specific geological composition of this area, as the soil rests on limestone rocks heavily saturated with groundwater," said geologist Josip Terzic of the Croatian Geological Survey.

While the appearance of sinkholes is not unusual following strong seismic activity, residents have been baffled by their number — about 100 have been spotted over the past two months — and the speed at which they emerged after the main earthquake on Dec. 29, which was followed by a series of aftershocks. Geologists have said that the temblor accelerated the process of sinkhole formation that would normally have taken years, if not decades.

Terzic said scientists are planning various exploration methods to determine underwater morphology and other characteristics. He spoke to The Associated Press as he stood beside a large sinkhole that he said was up to 15 meters (yards) deep and equally wide.

Some sinkholes have appeared in people's houses or on their farmland, prompting the authorities to advise caution. Nenad Tomasevic, a teacher from Mecencani, said it all seemed too much.

"The earthquake itself felt pretty unpleasant, to say the least. And after that, these holes started popping up," said Tomasevic, who had to move to a neighbor's house after an expanding hole appeared in his backyard.

"Experts say that these sinkholes would have formed naturally anyway over time, but the earthquake acted as sort of a catalyst which sped up the whole process, unfortunately," he added.

Some three months after the earthquake, the hardest-hit area is still struggling with its devastation, with many houses still in rubble and the region's main town, Petrinja, semi-abandoned. Occasional earthquakes, including those of magnitude 4 or more, can still be felt, further upsetting residents and adding to the coronavirus pandemic woes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks slide after Powell remarks, set for weekly gain

Rising U.S. bond yields put European equities under pressure again on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells remarks failed to soothe investor concerns about a recent surge in borrowing costs.The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.7, ...

Designated Survivor Season 4 can show Lorraine Zimmer behind the bar if Netflix renews it

When can the Netflix series Designated Survivor Season 4 take place The fourth season of the American political thriller drama television series is highly anticipated and the series enthusiasts expect that the streaming giant will renew it ...

Pope Francis departs Rome for risky, historic Iraq tour

Pope Francis headed to Iraq on Friday for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2012, and said he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because the country had suffered so much for so long. An Alitalia plane carrying him,...

WHO sees Ebola risk as "very high" for Guinea's neighbours

World Health Organization officials said on Friday the risk of an Ebola outbreak spreading to Guineas neighbours was very high and that some of those countries were not prepared for vaccination campaigns.WHOs Guinea representative Georges A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021