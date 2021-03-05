Left Menu

World no closer to answer on COVID origins despite WHO probe - expert

"At this point we are no further advanced than we were a year ago," said Nikolai Petrovsky, an expert in vaccines at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, and one of 26 global experts who signed the open letter, published on Thursday. In January, a team of scientists picked by the World Health Organization (WHO) visited hospitals and research institutes in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was identified, in search of clues about the origins of COVID-19.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-03-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 14:28 IST
World no closer to answer on COVID origins despite WHO probe - expert
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Despite a high-profile visit to China by a team of international experts in January, the world is no closer to knowing the origins of COVID-19, according to one of the authors of an open letter calling for a new investigation into the pandemic. "At this point, we are no further advanced than we were a year ago," said Nikolai Petrovsky, an expert in vaccines at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, and one of 26 global experts who signed the open letter, published on Thursday.

In January, a team of scientists picked by the World Health Organization (WHO) visited hospitals and research institutes in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was identified, in search of clues about the origins of COVID-19. But the mission has come under fire, with critics accusing the WHO of relying too much on politically compromised Chinese fieldwork and data.

Team members also said China was reluctant to share vital data that could show COVID-19 was circulating months earlier than first recognized. The open letter said the WHO mission "did not have the mandate, the independence, or the necessary accesses to carry out a full and unrestricted investigation" into all theories about the origins of COVID-19.

"All possibilities remain on the table and I have yet to see a single piece of independent scientific data that rules out any of them," said Petrovsky. At a press briefing to mark the end of the WHO visit Wuhan, mission head Peter Ben Embarek appeared to rule out the possibility that the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan.

But Petrovsky said it "doesn't make any sense" to rule any possibility out, and said the aim of the open letter was "to get an acknowledgment globally that no one has yet identified the source of the virus and we need to keep searching." "We need an open mind and if we close down some avenues because they are considered too sensitive, that is not how science operates," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks slide after Powell remarks, set for weekly gain

Rising U.S. bond yields put European equities under pressure again on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells remarks failed to soothe investor concerns about a recent surge in borrowing costs.The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.7, ...

Designated Survivor Season 4 can show Lorraine Zimmer behind the bar if Netflix renews it

When can the Netflix series Designated Survivor Season 4 take place The fourth season of the American political thriller drama television series is highly anticipated and the series enthusiasts expect that the streaming giant will renew it ...

Pope Francis departs Rome for risky, historic Iraq tour

Pope Francis headed to Iraq on Friday for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2012, and said he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because the country had suffered so much for so long. An Alitalia plane carrying him,...

WHO sees Ebola risk as "very high" for Guinea's neighbours

World Health Organization officials said on Friday the risk of an Ebola outbreak spreading to Guineas neighbours was very high and that some of those countries were not prepared for vaccination campaigns.WHOs Guinea representative Georges A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021