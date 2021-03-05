Rs 350 cr in state budget for development of Gairsain capital region: U'khand CM

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said the 2021-22 Uttarakhand budget takes care of people from every section of society and has a provision of over Rs 350 crore for the development of the Gairsain capital region.

Rawat had on Thursday presented a Rs 57,400.32 crore budget in the state assembly with emphasis on health, rural infrastructure, education, employment generation, and agriculture.

Talking to reporters here, the chief minister said that in the budget, the financial allocation has been made for the Mukhyamantri Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana, under which fodder for cattle will be supplied in remote mountainous areas, and the Saubhagyawati Yojana, under which kits will be provided to mothers post-delivery and for their newborns so that their daily needs are met.

The Uttarakhand government has drawn up a plan for the development of the Gairsain capital region and an allocation of Rs 354 crore has been made in the budget for the purpose, Rawat said.

The allocation includes provisions of Rs 50 crore for infrastructure development, Rs 20 crore for the Chaukhutia airport, Rs 15 crore for the Secretariat at Gairsain, Rs 19 crore for the state assembly Bhawan, Rs 106.87 crore for the Gairsain drinking water project, Rs 93.25 crore for the PMGSY and Rs 2.42 crore for a stadium, he said.

''Our focus in the budget is on four things -- a healthy, easy to reach, self-reliant, and safe Uttarakhand,'' Rawat said.

Highlighting the state government's achievements in the last four years, Rawat said giving co-ownership rights to women in their husbands' ancestral property is a big step towards making them self-reliant.

He said the state's maternal mortality rate has dropped from 201 per lakh live births to 99 per lakh live births and attributed this to the steps taken in recent years to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure.

On the expansion of road network in the state, Rawat said, ''We have built 7,431 km of roads in four years which is only 98 km less than 7,529 km of roads built in 16 years. Work on several bridges and tunnels pending for decades has been completed during the period.'' ''The budgetary allocation made for maintenance and renovation of roads in 2021-22 is Rs 385 crore more than the last budget,'' he said.

He said a provision of Rs 330 crore has been made in the budget for motor roads and bridges in rural areas, while Rs 181 crore has been earmarked for the expansion of air connectivity.

The chief minister said Rs 300 crore more than the last budget has been allocated for the education sector as a step towards building a self-reliant Uttarakhand.

Rawat said that Rs 20 crore has been allocated for the border area development scheme and Rs 18 crore for stopping migration from the hills.

