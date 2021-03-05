Left Menu

Ikgomotseng learners encouraged to be environmentally conscious

The Deputy Minister was addressing learners at Kagisano Combined School on Friday, where she donated school uniforms, garden tools and planted indigenous trees, as part of the government’s Back to School Campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:31 IST
Ikgomotseng learners encouraged to be environmentally conscious
The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries’ Working on Fire programme have adopted Kagisano Combined School for fire awareness and maintenance of the yard before the start of the fire season. Image Credit: Twitter(@environmentza)

Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Makhotso Sotyu, has encouraged learners of the Ikgomotseng community to be environmentally conscious and ensure their community is free of litter.

The Deputy Minister was addressing learners at Kagisano Combined School on Friday, where she donated school uniforms, garden tools and planted indigenous trees, as part of the government's Back to School Campaign.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging and motivating learners, educators and parents to commit themselves to teach and learning.

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries' Working on Fire programme have adopted Kagisano Combined School for fire awareness and maintenance of the yard before the start of the fire season.

This will be complemented with the implementation of a waste management project and a vegetable garden provided by Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) and the department.

Implementation of the Waste Management project is a continuous action by the government and partners to ensure South Africans enjoy their constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to their health and well-being.

"A healthy, educated population makes for a healthy, sustainable economy. The future of our country lies in the hands of our youths, hence we all ought to participate in creating a conducive environment for teaching and learning. One of the many ways of doing this is to ensure our environment is clean and free of litter," Sotyu said.

She urged the school learners to make finishing school their foremost priority, so that they may be able to pursue careers of their choice.

"Once you finish school and have enrolled for a university qualification, some of you will qualify for bursary offered by the department. And once you successfully complete your tertiary studies, you will also qualify to participate in an internship programme in the department," Sotyu said.

The Back to School campaign was facilitated under strict observance of COVID-19 alert level 1 regulation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA court sentences ISIS terrorist to 7 yrs of rigorous imprisonment

A special NIA court here on Friday sentenced an ISIS terrorist to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for conspiring to establish the proscribed organisations base in India by radicalising and recruiting youths through social media platfor...

DP World, CMA CGM jointly receive maiden block train

Global logistics firms DP World and CMA CGM on Friday said they have jointly received their maiden block train from Mundra, Gujarat, to DP Worlds private freight terminal PFT in Panipat, Haryana.This service is the first block train by a sh...

Gujarat: 313 lion deaths in 2 years, minister tells Assembly

A total of 313 lions, including 152 cubs, have died in 2019 and 2020 in Gujarat, with 23 of the fatalities being from unnatural causes, State Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava said in the Assembly on Friday.Replying to a query by Congress MLA V...

Czech Republic asks other countries for help with COVID-19 patients -health ministry

The Czech Republic has asked Germany, Switzerland and Poland to take in dozens of COVID-19 patients as the situation in its own hospitals has reached a critical point, Pragues Health Ministry said on Friday.The country of 10.7 million has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021