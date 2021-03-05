Left Menu

Fire breaks out at railway signal cable store in Dhanbad

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:37 IST
A fire broke out at a signal cable store of East Central Railway's Dhanbad Division here on Friday, an official said.

It took five hours for as many fire tenders to bring the blaze under control.

There was no casualty in the incident, the official said.

A short circuit may have caused the blaze, he said.

GRP deputy superintendent of police Shajid Khan told reporters that it was spotted around noon and started spreading before fire tenders reached the spot.

The residence of railway superintendent of police, which was close to the spot, was evacuated by RPF and GRP personnel.

Though the post of the railway superintendent of police is vacant since last year, cars and other goods were removed from the premises.

''The exact damage will be known only after assessment by officials of the division,'' said the GRP DSP.

Since the Signal and Telecom Department is replacing the signal cable of all stations under Dhanbad division, cables were kept at the facility in Hill Colony area.

Senior railway officials including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ashish Bansal, Additional Divisional Railway Managers (ADRM) Ashish Jha and Ashok Kumar are on the spot.

