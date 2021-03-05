Left Menu

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:58 IST
Artisans from various districts in Rajasthan attend event to learn about GI tags

Over a hundred artisans from six districts of Rajasthan on Friday attended a one-day programme in Udaipur organised for sensitisation about the advantages of geographical indication (GI).

Artisans from Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Udaipur attended the programme.

In the programme organised by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Government of India and the Industries department of Rajasthan government, artisans expressed interest to get GI registration for regional arts of Koftgari, Daboo Print, Pichwai Painting among others.

Geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are unique to that origin.

“The artisans were told that GI ensures that the local artisans receive the advantage of the intellectual heritage and the products are identified from region of their origin,” according to an official of the state Industries department.

At present, there are 15 products of Rajasthan including Bhujiya of Bikaner, Kota Doriya of Kota, Thewa art of Udaipur, and Marble from Makrana which have acquired the GI identity.

The artisans participating in the programme were explained about the process of GI registration, identification of the product, documentation required and filing process.

