Economic survey report: Maha vehicle population now 3.86 cr

The number of motor vehicles in Maharashtra rose by 2.3 per cent over the previous year to reach 3.86 crore as on January 21, as per the state's Economic Survey report tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

Mumbai accounts for 10.3 per cent of the total number of vehicles in the state, while the number of vehicles per kilometre of road was 125, the report said.

The number of valid motor driving licences in the state as on December last year was 364.32 lakh, which is an increase of 2 per cent over the previous year, while the number of learning licences issued during 2019-20 was 28.65 lakh.

In 2020, there were 19,552 road accidents, including 1,369 in Mumbai, and 8,747 were killed and 15,529 injured, of which 223 deaths and 1369 injuries occurred in the metropolis, the report informed.

