Left Menu

2021 to be 'Year of Education', Rs 1,000-cr investment planned: Arunachal CM

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:47 IST
2021 to be 'Year of Education', Rs 1,000-cr investment planned: Arunachal CM
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@PemaKhanduBJP)

The Arunachal Pradesh government has dedicated 2021 as the 'Year of Education with a planned investment of Rs 1,000 crore for the sector, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday.

Participating in the budget discussion, Khandu told the assembly that his government will launch 'Mission Shiksha' to improve the standard of education in the next two years with six focus areas, including infrastructure development of schools, technology intervention through information and communication technology and digital initiatives.

''From a limited number of schools, today we have more than 3,000 schools but without quality education,'' he said.

The House later passed the state budget for 2021-22 by voice vote.

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein had presented a Rs 578.50-crore deficit budget in the assembly.

Mein, who holds the planning, investment and finance portfolios, said the focus of the government will be on increasing capital expenditure to create assets in the state for overall development.

He projected a total receipt of Rs 22,581 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal, up from the revised estimates of Rs 22,000 crore in the current fiscal.

''Our share of central taxes has been pegged at Rs 11,693.94 crore as per the Union Budget Estimates for 2021-22, which is the highest source of resource for the state,'' the deputy CM said.

In his budget speech, he said the state's own tax revenue is projected at Rs 1,900 crore and the non-tax revenue for 2021-22 estimated at Rs 850 crore.

''Arunachal is a challenging state due to its varied topography and central schemes that are based on population criteria, owing to which problems arise while executing the programmes,'' Khandu said.

The Speaker then adjourned the House sine die.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers uncover subspecies of chimpanzees despite isolation events

A new large-scale study led by researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology uncovered recent genetic connectivity between chimpanzee subspecies despite past isolation events. Chimpanzees are divided into four subspe...

Delhi logs 312 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 312 new COVID-19 cases, 312 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department on Friday. With this, the total cases in the national capital have mounted to 640,494 including 1,779 acti...

Simranjit, 2 others in final; Mary Kom settles for bronze in Boxam International boxing

World bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur 60kg advanced to the final along with two others but the seasoned M C Mary Kom 51kg had to be content with a bronze medal after going down in a gruelling semifinal bout of the 35th Boxam International B...

ISL semifinals: Goa and Mumbai play out 2-2 draw in first leg

FC Goa missed the chance to enter the second leg of the Indian Super League semifinals with an advantage as they squandered a lead twice in their 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC here on Friday.Goa broke the deadlock through Igor Angulos pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021