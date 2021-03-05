Delhi records maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 14.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

It was a clear morning in the national capital.

The weatherman has forecast a mainly clear sky with mist on Saturday morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

