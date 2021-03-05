Left Menu

'Methodology used to rank Hyd 24th in Ease of Living index improper'

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:41 IST
'Methodology used to rank Hyd 24th in Ease of Living index improper'
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@GadwalvijayaTRS)

GHMC Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal on Friday took exception to the Urban Affairs Ministry ranking Hyderabad 24th in the 'Ease of Living Index' and alleged that the methodology used to determine it was improper.

The people would not accept it ''as the city is marching ahead in development and provision of basic facilities,'' she said.

Several international survey agencies, public and private organisations have announced that Hyderabad, with its good living standards, basic facilities, law and order and rapid pace of development, meets the standards of being a best city, Gadwal said.

Certain agencies have declared the city to be a best liveable city for five years in a row, she said.

''Against this backdrop, it is felt that there is a political motive to the Ministry announcing 24th rank to the city,'' she said The methodology and (information collection) questionnaire used for determination of ranks was improper, she alleged in a release.

The Mayor questioned the relevance of giving only 35 marks for the criteria of education, health and drinking water and 15 to economic parameters.

Citizen services, which has enormous significance, has not been mentioned in the survey, she said.

She pointed out that Hyderabad, known as the 'city of pearls, is home to a number of multinational companies and reputed global firms.

Gadwal said that while the report on crime rate prepared by the National Crime Records Bureau should have been taken into consideration vis-a-vis law and order, only the criterion of murders was considered.

She suggested that the Ministry correct the ''defects'' in the methodology used for determination of ranks in the index.

Highlighting various development initiatives in Hyderabad in the last five years, she said over 225 'basti dawakhanas' (clinics in residential localities) had been set up to serve the poor.

Under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), several fly-overs, underpasses, railway over bridges and link roads have been taken up, she added.

'Ease of Living Index' is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development, the centre has said.

A total of 32.2 lakh people residing across 111 cities participated in a 'Citizen Perception Survey' holding a weightage of 30 per cent.

Performance of the cities was measured on four broad parameters, governance and social, physical and economic infrastructure.

Bengaluru was adjudged the most livable among 111 cities in India in the 'Ease of Living Index' on Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore and Greater Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

438 buildings identified as high-risk category structures: NDMC report

Over 430 buildings in north Delhi have been identified as structures under high-risk category in the last one year, according to the areas civic body.North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday that the NDMC in the last one year has issued...

Motor racing-WADA checking out Haas F1 car's 'Russian flag' livery

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it was checking whether the Haas Formula One teams new car livery complied with a ban on the Russian flag at world championship events.U.S.-owned Haas has Russian potash producer Uralkali as ...

France reports 23,507 new COVID-19 cases, intensive care units see new 2021 high

France reported 23,507 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 25,205 a week ago, but the number of people in intensive care with the disease reached its highest level so far this year, health ministry data showed.The number of ne...

One dead, 10 injured in strike in north Syria -source

Missile strikes in northern Syria near the Turkish border killed one person and injured ten others on Friday, a war monitor and a source from the Turkey-backed faction that controls the region said.Explosions hit local oil refineries near t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021