'Methodology used to rank Hyd 24th in Ease of Living index improper'

GHMC Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal on Friday took exception to the Urban Affairs Ministry ranking Hyderabad 24th in the 'Ease of Living Index' and alleged that the methodology used to determine it was improper.

The people would not accept it ''as the city is marching ahead in development and provision of basic facilities,'' she said.

Several international survey agencies, public and private organisations have announced that Hyderabad, with its good living standards, basic facilities, law and order and rapid pace of development, meets the standards of being a best city, Gadwal said.

Certain agencies have declared the city to be a best liveable city for five years in a row, she said.

''Against this backdrop, it is felt that there is a political motive to the Ministry announcing 24th rank to the city,'' she said The methodology and (information collection) questionnaire used for determination of ranks was improper, she alleged in a release.

The Mayor questioned the relevance of giving only 35 marks for the criteria of education, health and drinking water and 15 to economic parameters.

Citizen services, which has enormous significance, has not been mentioned in the survey, she said.

She pointed out that Hyderabad, known as the 'city of pearls, is home to a number of multinational companies and reputed global firms.

Gadwal said that while the report on crime rate prepared by the National Crime Records Bureau should have been taken into consideration vis-a-vis law and order, only the criterion of murders was considered.

She suggested that the Ministry correct the ''defects'' in the methodology used for determination of ranks in the index.

Highlighting various development initiatives in Hyderabad in the last five years, she said over 225 'basti dawakhanas' (clinics in residential localities) had been set up to serve the poor.

Under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), several fly-overs, underpasses, railway over bridges and link roads have been taken up, she added.

'Ease of Living Index' is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development, the centre has said.

A total of 32.2 lakh people residing across 111 cities participated in a 'Citizen Perception Survey' holding a weightage of 30 per cent.

Performance of the cities was measured on four broad parameters, governance and social, physical and economic infrastructure.

Bengaluru was adjudged the most livable among 111 cities in India in the 'Ease of Living Index' on Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore and Greater Mumbai.

