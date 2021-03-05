438 buildings identified as high-risk category structures: NDMC report

Over 430 buildings in north Delhi have been identified as structures under high-risk category in the last one year, according to the area's civic body.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday that the NDMC in the last one year has issued notices to owners of 650 buildings to submit their structural audit reports to ensure seismic stability of the buildings, which were constructed prior to 2001 or which are in a dilapidated condition.

Besides, 438 buildings have been placed in the high-risk category, which includes buildings which habitat larger number of people or visitors or houses gatherings, such has high-rise structures, colleges, community halls, banquet halls, hospitals, schools, he said. Owners of such buildings are given notices to provide the structural stability audit report, so that the actual number of sensitive or stable building can be identified, Prakash said.

In the notices issued by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the structure's audit report along with the existing building plan have to be submitted within 30 days from the date of issuing, the civic body said.

The NDMC has identified 2,156 buildings till February 10, 2021. Structural audit of 66 buildings have been done, 16 buildings have been demolished, and one building has been retrofitted, it said.

