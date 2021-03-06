Left Menu

Have chosen one of our most valuable partners Japan for development of Northeast: FS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 00:42 IST
Have chosen one of our most valuable partners Japan for development of Northeast: FS
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

India's relations with Japan have acquired the dimensions of a special strategic and global partnership and given the importance of the Northeast, India has chosen to work with Japan for the development of the region, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

The Northeast connects India to its neighbours and to one of the most economically dynamic and politically significant geographies of the world - the ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific, Shringla said addressing the inaugural session of the Dialogue on 'Development of North Eastern Indian Region: Indo-Japan Collaboration for Connectivity, Commerce, Capacity Building, Culture and Conservation'.

''The Northeast connects us to our neighbours and to one of the most economically dynamic and politically significant geographies of the world - the ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific,'' he said.

Speaking in 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the Northeastern region has a very high priority in the government's developmental agenda, he recalled.

''It is therefore logical that we have chosen to work with one of our most valuable partners, Japan, for the development of this area,'' he said.

''Our relations with Japan have acquired the dimensions of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership, firmly rooted in history and based on common values,'' Shringla said.

Four road connectivity projects are underway in various parts of the Northeast and roads are being augmented in Mizoram, Meghalaya and in Tripura, he said.

The longest bridge in the country across the Brahmaputra in Dhubri in Assam is being constructed with Japanese support, Shringla pointed out.

''Japan is also helping us modernise the Umiam-Umtru Hydroelectric Power Station in Meghalaya and with the Guwahati Water Supply and Guwahati Sewerage Project,'' he said.

The forward-looking and holistic aspect of this partnership is visible in projects with the forest department in the states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya to conserve biodiversity, strengthen forestry management, and improve local incomes, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan girl abducted, raped repeatedly rescued after 22 days, accused arrested

A 14-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her distant relative, raped repeatedly and forced to work at a construction site has been rescued from Pokaran in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan after 22 days, police said on Friday.The 45-y...

Motor racing-FIA extends Pirelli's F1 tyre deal by one year to 2024

Formula Ones governing body extended Pirellis contract as sole tyre supplier by one year to 2024 on Friday to reflect disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the extension was in the best interests of all stakeholders.The most r...

Biden adds Big Tech critic Tim Wu to his economic staff

President Joe Biden on Friday rounded out his White House staff with a top adviser who has advocated for breaking up Big Tech companies along with a host of new appointments focused on COVID-19, criminal justice and the U.S. economy. The Wh...

Ukraine to fine supplier over late delivery of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

Ukraine will impose financial penalties on the local pharmaceutical company Lekhim over delays in delivering Chinese-made Sinovac vaccines, the deputy health minister told Reuters, adding a decision on approving Sinovacs use was still pendi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021