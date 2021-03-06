Left Menu

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket prototype nails landing... then blows up; Bats and the origins of outbreaks and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 02:28 IST
Representative image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Graphic: Bats and the origins of outbreaks

Scientists have long suspected that the rate of new infectious diseases could accelerate, especially in developing countries where human and animal interaction is increasing. Changes in the environment are driving displaced species of animals into new habitats, allowing them to mix with other species or potential hosts.

Alien 'super-Earth' may offer clues about atmospheres on distant worlds

Scientists have spotted a planet orbiting a star relatively near our solar system that may offer a prime opportunity to study the atmosphere of a rocky Earth-like alien world - the type of research that could aid the hunt for extraterrestrial life. The researchers said on Thursday the planet, called Gliese 486 b and classified as a 'super-Earth,' is not itself a promising candidate as a refuge for life. It is thought to be inhospitable - hot and dry like Venus, with possible rivers of lava flowing on its surface.

SpaceX Starship rocket prototype nails landing... then blows up

The third time appeared to be the charm for Elon Musk's Starship rocket - until it wasn't. The latest heavy-duty launch vehicle prototype from SpaceX soared flawlessly into the sky in a high-altitude test blast-off on Wednesday from Boca Chica, Texas, then flew itself back to Earth to achieve the first upright landing for a Starship model.

Scream, not swab: Dutch inventor hopes he discovered new COVID test

A Dutch inventor has come up with what he hopes could be a potentially faster and easier method to screen for coronavirus infections. Instead of unpleasant nasal swab tests, Peter van Wees asks participants to step into an airlocked cabin and to scream, or sing. An industrial air purifier collects all the particles emitted, which are then analysed for the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

