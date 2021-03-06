Female cub of tigress Avni released into wild after two years

Left Menu

Nagpur, Mar 6 (PTI)The female cub of tigress Avni, who was shot dead after being declared a man-eater in November 2018, has been released into the wild in the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) of Maharashtra's Nagpur district after over two years of ''re-wilding'' efforts, authorities said.

This adult tigress, now named as PTRF-84, was released on Friday, ChiefConservator ofForests and FieldDirector of the PTR said in a release.

This female cub of Pandharkawada tigressAvni (PKT-1), was housedinthe in-situenclosureatTitralmangiof the PTR since December 2018. She wasreared/re-wildedasperthe standard operating procedures (SOPs) ofNational Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), it said.

She is approximately 3.2years old.

She had been brought tothe PTR as an orphaned cub on December 22, 2018, following a rescueoperation. After that, she was housedin5.11hectares of enclosure for over two years, the release added.

Anexpertcommitteesupervised her entirerewilding experiment and as per its decision, a proposalwas sent to the NTCA for her release,which was approved, it said.

Before her release, the tigresswasradio-collared withthe helpof scientists from the WildlifeInstituteof India (WII).

''Furthermonitoringof the tigress will be carriedout with the help of field formation and satellitetracking.

Althoughwe cannot predict how this tigress will behave in the wild, the forest department has takenthe best of effortsto re-wildthe animal usingsystematicre-wildingtechniques,'' the release said.

Tigress Avni, believed to have been responsible for the death of 13 persons in Maharashtra, was shot dead in Yavatmal district in November 2018 as part of an operation.

