Suicide bid hits Kolkata Metro services

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 18:21 IST
A woman jumped in front of an approaching train at Rabindra Sadan Metro station on Saturday, following which services were partially disrupted on the down line for around 30 minutes.

Indrani Banerjee, the chief public relations officer of the Kolkata Metro, said the woman was immediately rescued and rushed to nearby SSKM Hospital.

According to the information received from the motorman, the woman jumped in front of the Kavi Subhash-bound train around 1.42 pm when four of its coaches were yet to enter the platform.

Truncated services were maintained for almost 30 minutes on the down line, following the incident, the CPRO said.

Normal services resumed at 2.12 pm, she added.

