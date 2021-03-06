Left Menu

Scientists develop platform to detect effect of alcohol exposure on red blood cells

These results may also be used to explain the lack of oxygen-carrying capability of RBC under alcohol exposure leading to blurred vision, muscular in coordination, and altered mental states from alcohol abuse.The research work, recently published in the ACS Sensors journal of the American Chemical Society, was carried out by researchers Saurabh Kaushik, Manohara M, K D Murugan under the guidance of Soni and V Sundaramurthy from National Centre for Biological Sciences NCBS, Bangalore, the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 19:08 IST
Scientists develop platform to detect effect of alcohol exposure on red blood cells

Scientists have developed a platform to detect the effect of prolonged exposure to alcohol on red blood cells (RBC) through high-resolution measurements of their size, according to a statement on Saturday.

The high-resolution platform that shows the reduction in size of RBCs due to alcohol exposure can be tuned for a point-of-care screening of multiple conditions that alter the size and count of red cells in blood.

Although it is known that alcohol affects RBCs, the exact physiological changes are very subtle and difficult to measure.

In order to overcome this challenge, scientists led by Professor Gautam Soni from Raman Research Institute (RRI), an institution funded by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), have developed custom-made electro-fluidic platform that can detect the change by measuring the cell size in enhanced resolution.

The device made in RRI relies on the resistive pulse sensing principle. The team first developed techniques for making tiny micron (1/1000th of a millimetre) sized holes or micro-pores at the tip of a glass capillary with careful fabrication, flame polishing, and image verification. Cells passing through the pore created very tiny electrical pulses, which give direct and most sensitive information of cell count and volume. These results may also be used to explain the lack of oxygen-carrying capability of RBC under alcohol exposure leading to blurred vision, muscular in coordination, and altered mental states from alcohol abuse.

The research work, recently published in the ACS Sensors journal of the American Chemical Society, was carried out by researchers Saurabh Kaushik, Manohara M, K D Murugan under the guidance of Soni and V Sundaramurthy from National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bangalore, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Free Entry for women at Lucknow's historical monuments on Women's day

The District Magistrate of Uttar Pradeshs Lucknow on Saturday announced that women will be given free entry at the historical monuments in the district on the occasion of International Womens Day on March 8. According to a notification issu...

Europe records 1M coronavirus cases last week

Europe recorded 1 million new coronavirus cases last week, an increase of 9 per cent from the previous week and a reversal that ended a six-week decline, according to the World Health Organisation.Among the hard-hit places is the Milan subu...

UP moving towards self-reliance in power sector: Adityanath

Sustained efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government in the four years have pushed the power sector in the state towards self-reliance with a quantum jump in the transmission capacity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday. Unde...

School principals, experts welcome Kejriwal govt's decision to form Delhi Board of School Education

School principals and educationalists on Saturday said the Delhi governments decision to form a separate education board for the city at par with international standards will bring in aspects of best global practices and promote research an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021