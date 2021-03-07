Left Menu

Variant in Brazil more likely to reinfect survivors Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet NASA's Mars rover Perseverance has taken its first, short drive on the surface of the red planet, two weeks after the robot science lab's picture-perfect touchdown on the floor of a massive crater, mission managers said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; COVID-19 vaccine antibodies pass into breast milk

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Variant in Brazil more likely to reinfect survivors Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance has taken its first, short drive on the surface of the red planet, two weeks after the robot science lab's picture-perfect touchdown on the floor of a massive crater, mission managers said on Friday. The six-wheeled, car-sized astrobiology probe put a total of 6.5 meters (21.3 feet) on its odometer on Thursday during a half-hour test spin within Jezero Crater, site of an ancient, long-vanished lake bed and river delta on Mars. SpaceX Starship rocket prototype nails landing... then blows up

The third time appeared to be the charm for Elon Musk's Starship rocket - until it wasn't. The latest heavy-duty launch vehicle prototype from SpaceX soared flawlessly into the sky in a high-altitude test blast-off on Wednesday from Boca Chica, Texas, then flew itself back to Earth to achieve the first upright landing for a Starship model.

