PM Modi dedicates 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra to nation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 11:02 IST
Modi, who dedicated the latest centre that provides quality medicines at an affordable price through a video conference, also interacted with people from different parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at NEIGRIHMS in Shillong.

Modi, who dedicated the latest centre that provides quality medicines at an affordable price through a video conference, also interacted with people from different parts of the country.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana aims to provide quality medicines at an affordable price.

From 86 centres in 2014, the number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7,500, covering all districts of the country.

Sales in the financial year 2020-21 (up to March 4, 2021) have led to a total saving of around Rs 3,600 crore for citizens, as these medicines are cheaper by 50-90 per cent than market rates.

To create more awareness about 'Janaushadhi', an entire week -- from March 1 to March 7 -- is being celebrated as ''Janaushadhi Week'' across the nation, with the theme of ''Jan Aushadhi -- Seva Bhi, Rozgar Bhi''.

