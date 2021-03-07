Left Menu

Driverless taxi pods in consideration for Noida Airport connectivity

A heritage city till Vrindavan is being developed while several multinational companies are also planning facilities in the region, which makes the option of having pod taxis practical for commutation, he added.According to Ultra PRTs estimates, construction of one kilometre route for pod taxis could cost around Rs 40 crore to 45 crore against Rs 135-150 crore for Light Rail Transit metro train, Rs 250-350 crore for Mass Rapid Transport, and Rs 40-45 crore for Bus Rapid Transport for bus.Development work for the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar is underway.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-03-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 11:16 IST
Driverless taxi pods in consideration for Noida Airport connectivity

Driverless personal rapid transport (PRT) or pod taxis could be considered for last mile connectivity of passengers commuting to and from the upcoming Noida International Airport, BJP leader and Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh said.

The hi-tech pod taxis, which are used in several western countries, are cost-effective, pro-environment and convenient, Singh said, a day after meeting with representatives of Ultra PRT, a company that specialises in taxi pods.

Singh, in whose constituency the Greenfield airport is coming up, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been apprised of the the idea of having taxi pods for connectivity between Jewar and Greater Noida.

“The chief minister's thrust is on having futuristic mode of transport and taxi pods can be more viable on this route than metro train because they are environment friendly, cost-effective and provide last-mile connectivity,” he told PTI.

“The accident rate in pod taxis is zero. There is no carbon emission as they are battery-operated. With pre-fabricated construction, the facility could be set up on the route in a period of two months. One taxi can have five to six passengers, so that makes it more viable than even buses which run with empty seats,” he added.

Ultra PRT's CEO, India and Middle East, Nitin Kumar said the construction cost of system for pod taxis would cost five times less than it does in creating a metro or train route.

“These self-driven pod taxis run on battery or hydrogen and are environment friendly. They occupy less space and hence are naturally suitable for Indian cities and have viability in future also,” Kumar said.

Singh said besides the airport, a film city is coming up in Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway. A heritage city till Vrindavan is being developed while several multinational companies are also planning facilities in the region, which makes the option of having pod taxis practical for commutation, he added.

According to Ultra PRT's estimates, construction of one kilometre route for pod taxis could cost around Rs 40 crore to 45 crore against Rs 135-150 crore for Light Rail Transit (metro train), Rs 250-350 crore for Mass Rapid Transport, and Rs 40-45 crore for Bus Rapid Transport (for bus).

Development work for the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar is underway. The Greenfield airport is being developed in four phases and billed to be the biggest when completed with five or six runways spread in an area of 5,000 hectare, according to project officials.

Swiss-developer Zurich International Airport AG is developing the airport at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Time to call the bluff, bust myths created by Hindutva groups to demonise Muslims: S Y Quraishi

Declaring that the time has come to bust myths created by Hindutva groups to demonise Muslims, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi says Islam is not hostile to the concept of family planning and Muslims are the least polygamous ...

Pakistan sees surge in COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 590,000

Pakistan recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases with 1,780 new patients, taking the national tally to 590,508, the health ministry said on Sunday.According to the Ministry of National Health Services NHS, the death toll from the coronavirus has...

India's Lalrinsanga Tlau clinches WBC youth world title

Indian boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau defeated Ghanas Eric Quarm to claim the vacant WBC youth world super featherweight title in an eight-round contest held in Aizawl.The bout, sanctioned by World Boxing Council WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, wa...

Mixed Martial Arts-Blachowicz edges Adesanya to retain UFC crown

Jan Blachowicz bounced back from a slow start to outpoint Israel Adesanya and retain his light-heavyweight title after an enthralling tactical battle at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes blasted Megan Ande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021