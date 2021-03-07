Drunk labourer dies after falling from under-construction building

An 18-year-old labourer died and another was injured after they fell from the third floor of an under-construction building in South Delhi's Hauz Khas, police said on Sunday.

The two were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident on Saturday, they said.

Advertisement

Inderjeet (18) and Santosh (22) were working as labourers at the under-construction building site where the accident took place, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, adding that the duo hailed from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The duo fell off the balcony of the third floor of the building, he said.

While Inderjeet died on the spot, Santosh was shifted to hospital by a CAT ambulance, the DCP said.

The accident site has been inspected by the crime team and further factors are being verified, he added.

PTI AMP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)