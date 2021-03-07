Left Menu

PTI | Nagapattinam | Updated: 07-03-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 13:39 IST
2 fishermen die, one hospitalised after consuming liquor like liquid found in container in sea

Two fisherman died and another has been hospitalised after they consumed a liquor like liquid found in a container floating in the sea, fisheries department officials said on Sunday.

The fishermen, who were among a group that ventured into the sea from Kodiakarai in the district on March 1, spotted the container off the coast on Saturday, opened it and found the liquor like substance inside and reportedly consumed it.

All three fainted some time later.

Other fishermen in the vessel, who did not consume the liquid, steered the boat towards the coast and reached the shore on Sunday morning, the sources said.

Antonysamy (38), from Thangachimadam near Rameswaram in Ramnad district, died on the way to shore.

Another fisherman, Arockiya Prohit (50) was declared brought dead at the Nagapattinam General Hospital, while the third is receiving treatment, they said.

Officials of the fisheries department, Coastal Security Group police and other authorities are conducting investigations, the sources said.

