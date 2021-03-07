Left Menu

Satellite photos show aftermath of strike in northern Syria

Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey.In a report, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said Russian warships in the Mediterranean had fired three missiles that struck primitive oil refineries and tanker trucks in the region.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 07-03-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 14:14 IST
Satellite photos show aftermath of strike in northern Syria

A suspected missile strike on an oil-loading facility used by Turkey-backed opposition forces in northern Syria appears to have sparked fires across a large area where oil tankers are normally parked, satellite images show. Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey.

In a report, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said Russian warships in the Mediterranean had fired three missiles that struck primitive oil refineries and tanker trucks in the region. Opposition activists said the strike killed one person and wounded 10 others.

Satellite images by Planet Labs Inc. analyzed by The Associated Press on Sunday showed a fire that tore through an area near Jarablus between Friday and Saturday morning.

Past satellite photos of the site, some 75 kilometers (45 miles) northeast of the Syrian city of Aleppo, showed hundreds of tanker trucks gathered in the area.

An image from Saturday showed char marks across the entire area where the trucks once were. NASA's fire satellite monitoring, which watches for flashes associated with blazes or explosions, showed fires at the site in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The reports of missiles fired from a Russian warship — a rare occurrence — could not be independently verified and Russia, which is a main supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's 10-year civil war, has not commented on the accusations. Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency reported they were ballistic missiles, but said it was not clear who carried out the attacks. Turkey and allied Syrian opposition fighters control large parts of northern Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NTPC resumes power supply after Sikkim govt assures payment

NTPC has restored power supply to Sikkim after the states assurance of paying the outstanding amount of Rs 89-crore in a time-bound manner, a company official said on Sunday.From midnight of March 3, the countrys largest power producer NTPC...

Mamata holds 'padayatra' in Siliguri to protest LPG price hike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a padayatra here on Sunday to protest against the steep hike in the price of LPG cylinders.Accompanied by thousands of supporters, Banerjee set off on the protest march from Darjeeling More aro...

Resilience, research, re-invention help India lead global fight against COVID-19: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said resilience, research and re-invention have helped India become a torch-bearer in the global fight against COVID-19.He also appreciated the efforts and ingenuity of Indian researchers and scient...

Will bring in real change in Bengal where people will regain faith in civil and police administration: PM Modi at Kolkata rally.

Will bring in real change in Bengal where people will regain faith in civil and police administration PM Modi at Kolkata rally....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021