3-day exhibition on Indo-Austrian ties to kick off on Mar 8

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 18:13 IST
A three-day exhibition to celebrate the vibrant cultural relations between India and Austria and to promote women empowerment will be hosted from March 8-10 in the national capital, North Delhi Mayor Jai Praksash said on Sunday.

He said the Austrian Embassy and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation will jointly host the event.

March 8 is marked globally as the International Women's Day and a number of events are held every year across India and the rest of the world to commemorate the occasion.

''To mark the International Women's Day and celebrate the Indo-Austrian ties, an exhibition of artworks and posters will be held at the Civic Centre for three days, starting tomorrow. The event seeks to further cement the vibrant cultural relationship between the two countries,'' Prakash said.

The exhibition will celebrate women and other personalities and places of historic significance and touristic importance in Delhi and other cities, and that European country.

''Austria is culturally rich and considered the heart of Europe, and Delhi is 'Hindustan ka Dil' (heart of India), so it's a perfect synergy and a wonderful joint initiative,'' the mayor said.

Prakash had recently called on the Austrian envoy and discussed issues such as sanitation, street art and women empowerment.

''Recently, murals done by artists on a wall near the old Minto Bridge, was opened by the Austrian ambassador here. The murals promote Swachh Bharat and celebrates the legacy of legends like musician Mozart, and heritage buildings of both India and Austria,'' the mayor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

