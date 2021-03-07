Rajasthan: 2 officials fined for failing to give info under RTI Act

Two officials have been fined by the Rajasthan Information Commission for failing to provide information sought under the RTI Act, an official statement said.

The commissioner of Ajmer Municipal Corporation was fined Rs 20,000 while mining engineer of Ramganjmandi in Kota was asked to pay Rs 10,000 for negligence in providing information under the Right to Information Act (RTI) Act by the commission, it said.

Information commissioner Narayan Bareth also directed the municipal commissioner to provide the information sought by the RTI applicant free of cost and within a period of 15 days, the statement said.

Tarun Agarwal had filed an RTI application in June 2019 to seek information related to encroachment on a government road in Ajmer.

In Kota, Mahaveer Vaishnav had sought information in September 2019 about mining related work.

The commission has directed the officer to provide the data sought by the applicant.

