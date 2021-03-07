Left Menu

Delhi records maximum temperature at 34 degrees Celsius, air quality poor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 19:29 IST
The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal, the meteorological department said.

The weather department has predicted light rain and strong winds on Sunday night.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 14.4 degrees Celsius while the air quality was recorded in the poor category. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 256, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

According to the meteorological department, the mercury is likely to dip by two to three degrees over the next few days.

