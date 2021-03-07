Left Menu

U.S. will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq, Austin says

The United States will do what it sees as necessary to defend its interests after a rocket attack last week against Iraq's Ain al-Sada airbase, which hosts American, coalition and Iraqi forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 20:57 IST
U.S. will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq, Austin says
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

The United States will do what it sees as necessary to defend its interests after a rocket attack last week against Iraq's Ain al-Sada airbase, which hosts American, coalition and Iraqi forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday. Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program, Austin said the United States is urging Iraq to quickly investigate the incident at the base located in western Anbar province and determine who was responsible. U.S. officials have said the incident fit the profile of a strike by Iran-backed militia.

"We'll strike, if that's what we think we need to do, at a time and place of our own choosing. We demand the right to protect our troops," Austin said. Asked if Iran had been given a message that U.S. retaliation would not constitute an escalation, Austin said that Iran is fully capable of assessing the strike and U.S activities.

"What they should draw from this, again, is that we're going to defend our troops and our response will be thoughtful. It will be appropriate," Austin said. "We would hope that they would choose to do the right things." There were no reports of injuries among U.S. service personnel after the attack but an American civilian contractor died after suffering a "cardiac episode" while sheltering from the rockets, the Pentagon said.

Iraqi officials said 10 rockets landed at the base but the Pentagon was more guarded, saying there were 10 "impacts." It said the rockets appeared to have been fired from multiple sites east of the base, which also was targeted last year by a ballistic missile attack directly from Iran. U.S. forces carried out air strikes against facilities at a border control point in Syria used by Iranian-backed militias including Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of PM's rally in Kolkata

Yesteryear Bollywood heartthrob Mithun Chakraborty, who had millions of fans swooning with his dance and action moves, on Sunday joined the BJP at Brigade Parade Ground here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mega rally.Chakraborty was ...

No leadership challenge from G-32 leaders, says Digvijaya

The group of 23 senior Congressmen demanding far-reaching reforms in the party have accepted the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and they do not pose any challenge, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.These leaders, al...

Medical panel to investigate spread of coronavirus in PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board has formed a two-member fact-finding panel to investigate how players were infected with coronavirus in the bio-secure bubble, leading to the postponement of the countrys premier Twenty20 league.The Pakistan Super...

Chadha blames Haryana for water supply shortage in Delhi, seeks Centre's help

Delhi Jal Board DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the national capital was reeling under water shortage as Haryana has reduced the supply of raw water to the city. He requested Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021