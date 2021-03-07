MP: Water in Kshipra river jumps up after explosion, GSI to visit spot

Turbulenceand explosions have been noticed in the waters of the Kshipra river here in Madhya Pradesh, following which the district collector on Sunday informed the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

''Some people saw the waster of the river bouncing up, explosions and smoke billowing on Saturday. They have also captured these incidents in cameras. We have inspected the spot as well,'' Collector Ashish Singh said.

These developments have been noticed in the waters and not on the land, which is more worrying, he added.

Videos of multiple explosions in the river have gone viral on the social media.

''The GSI has been informed by an email. Geologists from Indore and Ujjain are studying these developments. A team of geologists from Indore would reach here on Monday,'' the collector said.

Police personnel have been deployed near Triveni area on the banks of the river to prevent people from venturing into the waters.

Triveni area is situated some 5 kms away from the famous Mahakal Temple in Ujjain city which attracts a large number of devotees every day.

