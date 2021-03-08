Left Menu

WCD ministry classifies major programmes under 3 umbrella schemes for better implementation

In budget 2021-22, an amount of Rs 20,105 crore has been allocated to Mission POSHAN 2.0, it said. Mission VATSALYA will look into child protection services and child welfare services and has been allocated Rs 900 crore in the budget, it said. The ministry said the step has been taken for effective implementation of various schemes and programs of the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

08-03-2021
The Women and Child Development Ministry on Monday said it has classified all its major programs under three umbrella schemes -- Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti -- for their better implementation.

Mission Shakti will consist of policies and schemes for protection and empowerment of women, the ministry said.

It will cover schemes like one stop centre, mahila police volunteer, women's helpline, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana among others and has been allocated Rs 3,109 crore in the 2021-22 budget, it said.

According to the ministry, the government is merging the supplementary nutrition program and Poshan Abhiyan to launch Mission POSHAN 2.0. Mission POSHAN 2.0 will look into ways to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcomes. In budget 2021-22, an amount of Rs 20,105 crore has been allocated to Mission POSHAN 2.0, it said.

Mission VATSALYA will look into child protection services and child welfare services and has been allocated Rs 900 crore in the budget, it said.

The ministry said the step has been taken for effective implementation of various schemes and programs of the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

