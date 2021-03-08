Himachal Pradesh: 2 moderate intensity quakes hit Chamba

Two moderate intensity earthquakes of magnitude 3.6 and 3.5 shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba on Monday morning, the Meteorological Department said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The quake's epicenter was at a depth of 5 km in Chamba district, the department said.

The two quakes of magnitude 3.6 and 3.5 were felt in and around the district at 10.20 am and 10.38 am respectively, it said.

