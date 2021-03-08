PNB Housing Finance to donate electric cars to underprivileged women in Jaipur, Indore

PNB Housing Finance on Monday announced an initiative under which it will facilitate underprivileged women to gain driving skills and also donate electric cars to them in Jaipur and Indore. The housing finance company, which has partnered with Delhi-based NGO Azad Foundation for this purpose, said the new initiative -- 'Women With Wheels' -- is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project called 'SHE'.

The programme was announced on the occasion of International Women's Day, which falls on March 8. ''Under this partnership, PNB Housing Finance will be donating electric cars in Jaipur and Indore that will help women in these cities to earn their livelihood and become financially independent,'' it said in a statement. Under this programme, training will be given to women in the age bracket of 18-35 years living in urban slums and resettlement colonies. The 6-8 months of training includes not just the technical training but also training on self-development and rights-based awareness, it said.

The initiative will generate an annual income of around Rs 4.5 lakh for the women drivers and will also generate about 10,000 safe rides for women passengers, making public transport safer for women, PNB Housing claimed. The company said it is actively involved in creating opportunities for women across the marginalised sections of society through knowledge and skills training, and providing them with various resources to earn a sustainable livelihood.

