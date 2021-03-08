Rs 7,795 cr for development of B'luru; action towards Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir: CM

A total grant of Rs 7,795 crore for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru city was provided in the 2021-22 budget presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the Karnataka Legislative assembly on Monday.

He also said necessary action would be taken to construct Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir across River Cauvery, aimed at providing drinking water and generating electricity for Bengaluru city.

''Bengaluru is an extremely fast-growing city in the world. To suit this, our government has given priority to provide required infrastructure facilities and excellent quality of life,'' Yediyurappa said.

He said it is a matter of pride that Bengaluru has been ranked first in the Ease of Living Index released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the year 2020.

The 'Bengaluru Mission 2022-Bengalurige Navachaitanya' programme, which formulates easy transport facility, scientific waste disposal, augmenting green cover, and excellent service facilities are being implemented, he said, adding that the government is committed to providing better health and education facilities to people of all classes.

The CM, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said there are plans to develop 'Experience Bengaluru Centre' in the land belonging to Mysuru Lamps Works Ltd at Malleshwaram here and also develop Tree Parks in NGEF at Byappanahalli and in three other places.

It also proposes action to commence work on a 65 km long and 100-metre wide peripheral ring road to reduce traffic congestion, he said, adding that an Rs 850 crore grant has been provided in the year 2021-22 for the suburban rail project.

There are also plans to expeditiously complete the second terminal building of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) this year at Rs 4,751 crore, to increase the maximum annual passenger capacity to the expected 60 million.

Implementation of the Rs 169 crore 'K-100' project to develop Koramangala Valley as a tourist attraction and also Bengaluru Signature Business Park to global standards near KIA, rejuvenating and upgrading 248 MLD capacity STP of Koramangala Valley for Rs 450 crore are among projects that have found mention in the budget.

Yediyurappa said action would be taken to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and to generate electricity by constructing Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir across the Cauvery river near the confluence of Arkavathi and Cauvery rivers.

For this, a project report with an estimate of Rs 9,000 crore has already been submitted to the Central Water Commission and would be implemented after obtaining the necessary approval expeditiously, he said.

Action to implement the 'One Nation, One Card' scheme before August 2021 with a facility to use it in Namma Metro and buses of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, implementation of Automatic Fare Collection System in BMTC and setting up a separate company to manage the collection, transportation and processing of solid waste of Bengaluru are among the other things proposed in the budget.

