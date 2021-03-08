Women's Day: U'khand govt launches interest-free loan scheme for women SHGs

The state government on Monday launched an interest-free loan scheme for women self-help groups and distributed loans worth Rs 5.27 crore among 156 such groups at a programme in Gairsain to mark International Women's Day.

Addressing the event virtually, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced a cash incentive of Rs 10,000 for all Anganwadi and Asha workers who offered their services during the COVID-19 crisis.

Rawat announced Rs 15,000 each for all Mahila Mangal Dals and women SHGs.

''In the last four years of our tenure, many steps have been taken for the welfare of women. They have been given co-ownership rights in the ancestral property of their husbands. Positive results of this will be visible in a few years,'' he said.

Citing another instance, Rawat said the Mukhya Mantri Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana has been launched to help women residents of hilly areas who often fall victim to mishaps while collecting fodder in forests.

The empowerment of women is needed for the overall development of any society. Increased participation by women in the development process will lead to faster growth, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, higher education minister Dhan Singh Rawat distributed cheques among 11 women SHGs engaged in milk and vegetable production, rice, juice and pickle packaging at the function.

The higher education minister also inaugurated a Centre of Excellence at the government polytechnic in Gairsain which will do value addition in local products and help develop a market for them. Rawat was to attend the programme in person but due to his sudden departure to Delhi, the higher education minister stepped in.

