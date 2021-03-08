Work from home and work for home: Women scientists behind Covid mitigation programme showed how it is done  

Balancing home and work is never easy, as most women know, but when you are a scientist pivotal in India’s fight against COVID-19, the tightrope walk is all the more difficult, the lines between the personal and professional so blurred as to be almost indistinguishable.

Renu Swarup, Alka Sharma, Shailaja Gupta and Anita Gupta have been at the forefront of the government’s COVID-19 mitigation programme, four among hundreds of women scientists who worked without pause through the lockdown as a pandemic tightened its grip and now as the vaccine campaign gathers pace.

Advertisement

While Swarup is secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Sharma is a senior scientist at DBT, Shailaja Gupta is senior advisor at the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser and Anita Gupta is head of the Department of Science and Technology’s National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board.

There’ve been challenges aplenty for women scientists who had to, in Anita Gupta’s words, work from home and also work for home.

''You were on the job 24x7. There was no distinction between your personal and professional life. But when I look back, all that was worth it when I see the hard work to get vaccines rolled out yield results,'' Sharma added.

The 53-year-old senior scientist was a key coordinator of the COVID-19 mitigation programme.

She remembers driving to office from her home in Dwarka in west Delhi to the CGO complex in central Delhi during the March to May lockdown with not a single car on the road.

With back to back meetings, sometimes in different time zones, working from home was not an option. She said her willpower kept her going, as did the encouragement from her two daughters – both studying medicine – who understood the rigours of her job.

Sharma is one of the many women scientists behind the mitigation programme with jobs that went from determining the industry’s vaccine needs, for example the assays for clinical trials, to finalising details of clinical sites and coordinating with other departments.

India now has 30 coronavirus vaccines at different stages of trials. Oxford/Astrazeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are already in use. With her training in applied microbiology, Sharma had earlier worked with CSIR's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology.

While her role also meant dealing with countries for India’s Partnership for Advancing Clinical Trials (PACT) initiative, carried out in association with the Ministry of External Affairs, her boss Swarup was piloting the mission at a much higher level. Swarup is part of several high-level panels on coronavirus mitigation.

As chairperson of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a PSU of the DBT, she was one of the key players behind the launch of the National Biopharma Mission launched in 2017 by the DBT. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the vaccine, therapeutics and diagnostics programmes got a push from this mission.

Swarup, however, said she doesn't want to make this a gender based debate. ''The biotechnology sector attracts a lot of women and most of the team members are women. But the men also worked equally hard,” Swarup said.

Two kilometres from the DBT headquarters at the CGO Complex, Shailaja Gupta, 59, a senior advisor with the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), has a different take. Gupta has been busy coordinating on different fronts to streamline the the COVID-19 mitigation programmes. She is also member convenor of the PMO constituted Task Force on coronavirus vaccine and research and development related matters. When there was a shortage of masks in the country, it was Gupta, through the PSA office, who helped bring out guidelines on how to make masks at home by adhering to scientific standards and other research and development matters.

Looking back, Gupta said it was a crazy time.

According to her, women have to handle both the household as well as the professional fronts. She said she was lucky her domestic front was taken care but others may not be so fortunate.

''I had two grown-up kids, so I did not have much of an issue. But gender roles can lead to more problems for younger women scientists. You are expected to take care of kids and domestic work because your domestic help wasn't probably coming in.

''That was a killer for most women (during the lockdown). And then they were expected to work. But they rose to the occasion,'' she added.

Gupta also recalled the hard work that went into the guidelines for laboratories and stakeholders involved in COVID-19 testing of patient samples and adoption of best practices. Several women scientists from different institutes worked hard during the lockdown to bring out this crucial document, she said.

The role of scientists during the pandemic was not restricted to laboratories alone.

Take for instance, Anita Gupta, head of the Department of Science and Technology’s National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board.

The 55-year-old said the work was challenging and mostly done from home.

''It was work from home and work for home,'' she said, adding that family support is very essential.

''In my case, both my kids are grown up. So it was not much of a stress,'' said Anita who joined the DST 21 years ago. Ashutosh Sharma, DST secretary, explained the nature of the work done.

After the pandemic, he said, the NSTEDB mapped around 600 start-ups to see their capabilities and relevance of their product to deal with different challenges in a short time. Finally, 51 start-ups were short-listed to provide seed money to solution-ready entities with a focus on diagnostics, PPE kits and other protective hears and ventilators. (March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)