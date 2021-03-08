Maharashtra budget: Plan for hill station in Palghar's Jawhar

A hill station is proposed to be developed in Jawhar in tribal-dominated Palghar along with beach development works in the district, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

Tabling the state budget for 2021-22, Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the state had announced an agri tourism policy to give a boost to the rural economy and a nature tourism policy would be announced soon.

He said the state's 'Beach Shack and Caravan Tourism Policy' has been announced to provide employment opportunities to people in coastal areas, and attract tourists.

He said the Mahabaleshwar, Pachgani and Lonar Sarovar development plan has been finalized and necessary funds are being made available, while a museum depicting the history of the state would also be set up.

Work was in progress on an international standard tourist complex on the 14-acre site of Worli Dairy complex in Mumbai, which was announced in last year's budget, and moves were on to transfer the site and prepare a detailed project report, he said.

Work has been undertaken to develop a jetty for tourism at Kashid in Raigad, a cruise terminal in Bhagwati Port in Ratnagiri, the deputy CM said.

The outlay for the department is Rs 1,367 crore, while it is Rs 161 crore for the cultural affairs department.

The minister informed the House that a sugar museum is being proposed at a cost of Rs 40 crore in Pune's Sakhar Sankul.

Work on conservation and preservation of eight ancient temples, namely Adishakti Ekvira Mata Mandir in Pune, Khandoba Mandir in Aurangabad, Gondeshwar in Nashik, Shiva mandir in Markanda in Gadchiroli, Dhutpapeshwar mandir in Ratnagiri, Kopeshwar mandir in Kolhapur, Bhagwan Purshottam mandir in Beed, and Aanadeshwar mandir in Amravati, will be undertaken.

A sum of 101 crore is earmarked for this project, he added.

