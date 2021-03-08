No cow shelters opened between 2003-18, says MP's BJP govt

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Monday said it had not opened any 'gaushala' (cow shelter) during its unbroken rule in the state between 2003 and 2018.

The information was given in the Assembly by Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel in response to a question by Congress MLA Brajendra Singh Rathore.

''No new cow shelter was opened at the government level in the state between 2003 and 2018. The government approved opening of 1000 gaushalas between December, 2018 to March 21, 2020. During this period, an amount of Rs 20 per cow per day was sanctioned for these shelters,'' Patel said in his reply.

''As of now, 905 out of 1000 approved cow shelters are functional. For 2020-2021, construction of 2,365 cow shelters has been approved,'' his written reply added.

The BJP was dethroned by the Congress in the 2018 Assembly elections but managed to come back to power in March last year.

