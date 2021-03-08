Left Menu

Snowfall in upper reaches of Kashmir, rains in plains

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:08 IST
Snowfall in upper reaches of Kashmir, rains in plains

Snowfall in upper reaches and rains in plains of the Kashmir Valley on Monday brought a fresh cold wave as the mercury slipped seven degrees below the normal temperature for this part of the year, officials said.

Gulmarg tourist destination in north Kashmir received nearly two feet of fresh snow since Sunday night while many other hilly areas of Kashmir received moderate to light snowfall, the officials said.

They said snow-clearance machines have been pressed into action in the affected areas.

Rains lashed the plains of the valley throughout the day, bringing down the day temperature substantially.

A Meteorological (MeT) Department official said Srinagar recorded a maximum of 6.6 degrees Celsius, a departure of 7.6 degrees from 14.2 degrees Celsius expected at this time of the year.

Other weather stations also recorded a drop of four to six degrees in maximum temperature, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast wet weather over the next few days in Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects case over 'qualified immunity' for police

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped a chance to review the scope of a legal defense called qualified immunity that increasingly has been used to shield police accused of excessive force, turning away an appeal by a Cleveland man wh...

Delhi records minimum temp of 18.9 deg C, highest so far this season

The national capital recorded a minimum of 18.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest so far this season, the India Meteorological Department said.The minimum temperature was five notches above normal, it said.The maximum temperature settl...

Take decision on providing equal status to women in Assembly

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Union government to take a decision on a plea to provide equal representation for women in the general elections.The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamur...

Assam Assembly Elections: Rs 4,58,600 cash seized in Sonitpur district

A total of Rs 4,58,600 in cash has been seized by flying squads from different parts of Sonitpur district in lower Assam on Monday, police said.An amount of Rs 1,93,200 was seized from a pick-up van by a flying squad during regular checking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021