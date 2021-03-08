Left Menu

Load shedding in Delhi lowest in last two decades, says Economic Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:31 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Load shedding in the national capital has dropped to 0.03 percent of the total consumption, the lowest in the last two decades, according to the Delhi Economic Survey report.

The development comes even as the number of electricity consumers in the city grew by 81.74 per cent during the decade, it said.

The report was tabled by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

Delhi, being an urban place with high load density, has seen the electricity consumption increasing from "25,668 MUs in 2010-11 to 33,082 MUs in 2019-20''.

''The total power purchase in Delhi has grown by 21.37 per cent during the last ten years (from 2009-10 to 2019-20). The power purchased in Delhi has increased from 32,744 MU in 2010-11 to 35,419 MU in 2019-20,'' the report said.

While 14.72 per cent of total power purchase is sourced from own generation by the Delhi government power plants, 85.28 per cent is purchased from the central government and other sources.

Delhi, where electricity prices have not been increased since 2015, also saw about 42 lakh households (more than 83 per cent of the total domestic electricity consumers) getting electricity subsidy.

''A household in the national capital, on an average, is saving Rs 715 due to zero or subsidised power bills in a month,'' it noted quoting a study done by the Centre for Market Research and Social Development Private Limited with the help of the Planning Department, Delhi government.

The Delhi government's zero power bill scheme is for consumers using up to 200 units of electricity every month. Apart from this, a subsidy of Rs 800 is given to consumers whose monthly consumption ranges from 201 to 400 units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

