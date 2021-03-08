Left Menu

Maha Budget: administrative building to come up in Nagpur

Maha Budget: administrative building to come up in Nagpur
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

A grand administrativebuilding will be constructed in Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said while presenting the Budget for 2021-22 on Monday.

The overall outlay for the General Administration Department, which is headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will be Rs 1,035 crore, he said.

A building ''befitting the city's status as Maharashtra's winter capital'' will come up in Nagpur, Pawar said in the Assembly.

While the state government's headquarters is in Mumbai, the winter session of the legislature in held in Nagpur.

Government offices will be spruced up under the initiative ''Sunder Maze Karyalay'' (My Beautiful Office), Pawar further said.

It will improve the work environment as well as quality of services, making the government more people- centric, the minister said.

Offices performing well at the state, division , district and taluka level will be rewarded under this mission.

The size of the District Annual Plan has been increased by Rs 1,235 crore to Rs 11,035 crore compared to the last fiscal, Pawar said.

Out of the annual plan of Rs 1,30,000 crore, Rs 10,635 crore have been allocated for the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan and Rs 9,738 crore are earmarked for the Tribal Area Sub Plan, he informed.

