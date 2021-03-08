No additional tax, goshala in each dist, Rs 1500 Cr for development of minorities in Karnataka budget

Imposing no additional tax burden, setting up goshala in every district, Rs 1,500 crore for the development of Minorities, and a big thrust for Bengaluru development were some key elements of the budget 2021-22 presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday.

Presented on the international women's day, the budget had significant doles for the womenfolk, Rs 31,028 crore allocated to agriculture and allied sectors, reasonable push for health care and infrastructure development, even as revenue collection being adversely affected due to COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown.

The budget size at Rs 2,46,207 crore exceeds the previous one by Rs 8,314 crore, recording 3.5 per cent growth.

Yediyurappa presented a revenue deficit budget -- said to be a first for the State in decades -- with revenue deficit estimated to be at Rs 15,134 crore, and termed as ''balanced'' and ''all-inclusive'', despite the adverse situation.

Fiscal deficit is expected to be Rs 59,240 crore, which is 3.48 per cent of the GSDP.

Total liabilities at the end of 2021-22 is estimated to be Rs 4,57,899 crore, which is 26.9 per cent of the GSDP, it said, adding that suitable amendment will be brought to the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act 2002 in this regard.

Due to COVID induced lockdown during the year 2020-21, the GSDP has contracted by 2.6 per cent.

While growth of 6.4 per cent is observed in agriculture sector, contraction in the industrial sector is 5.1 per cent and service sector 3.1 per cent.

Yediyurappa, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presenting the budget, his eighth, in the legislative assembly said, the budget of the state was never formulated in such a difficult situation previously, as he cautioned about challenges ahead in 2021-22.

The opposition Congress had staged a walkout during the budget presentation, claiming that the BJP government in the state had no moral right to continue in power.

Later in the day, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah dubbed the budget hollow, which does not supplement development.

Stating that the budget does not propose to put any additional tax burden on the people, Yediyurappa said, despite this in the 2021-22 budget, no taxes including Karnataka State Tax on petrol and diesel has been increased and the budget has been formulated in such a way so as not to increase the financial burden on the common man.

To promote affordable housing, the stamp duty for the first registration of apartments valued between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 45 lakh has been proposed to be reduced to three per cent from five per cent, he said.

On the international women's day, the budget announced a proposal to provide six-months child care leave to women employees of the government.

It also announced a grant of Rs 37,188 crore for women oriented programmes, that include upgradation of Anganwadis situated in Bengaluru and other cities into creches for benefit of urban working women, support through panchayat raj institutions for establishment of 6,000 micro enterprises for rural women self-help groups under 'Sanjeevini'; to benefit 60,000 women.

With allocation of Rs 31,028 crore to agriculture and allied sectors, Yediyurappa proposed implementation of a programme with an outlay of Rs 500 crore for the promotion of organic farming, while reservation for children of farmers in the agricultural universities to be increased to 50 per cent.

To protect cow resources in the State, the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act has been implemented, and to supplement this, to prevent the slaughter of cows and to conserve livestock, one goshala would be established in each district.

To implement irrigation schemes of the State on priority, an allocation of Rs 21,000 crore has been made in the budget, Yediyurappa said.

Important schemes like Upper Krishna Phase-III, Yettinahole, Mahadayi, Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra will be implemented on priority.

An allocation of Rs 100 crore for the development of Karnataka Public Schools was announced.

Repairs and maintenance of school toilets will be taken up at cost of Rs 100 crore through panchayat raj institutions. To improve learning standards in schools, technology based teaching system has been implemented in high schools.

As per the budget proposal, with priority to improve health services of the state 250 model primary health centres will be developed.

In order to give better treatment facilities beyond Bengaluru, regional cancer centres will established at cost of Rs 100 crore in Shivamogga and Mysuru. Sub-centre of Jayadeva Cardiology Institute will be established in Davanagere.

A sum of Rs 1,500 crore has been set aside in the budget for the development of Minorities, while an allocation of Rs 500 crore has been made for various development corporations of backward communities.

Further, for overall development of VeerashaivaLingayat Community, a new board has already been established.

A sum Rs 500 crore grant has been allocated for this and out of this Rs 100 crore has already been released.

For the holistic development of Vokkaliga Community, a new board will be established. It is planned to undertake developmental activities of Rs 500 crore.

Programmes will be undertaken by Brahmin Development Board with an outlay of Rs 50 crore, Yediyurappa said.

For the comprehensive development of the Christian community of the state, programmes of renovation/repair of Churches, building of community halls, assistance to orphanages and elderly homes etc., will be continued at an expenditure of Rs 200 crore.

In the year 2020-21, government order has been issued to start English medium in 400 Government Urdu Schools along with Urdu medium.Education activities will be started in the current year, he said.

In the Morarji Desai residential schools/model schools/colleges, maintained by the Minority Welfare Department, 'technology based learning programme' will be implemented.

An allocation of Rs 1,500 crore to Kalyana Karnataka Development Board, and Rs 3,000 crore allocation under special development plan are among the other highlights of the budget in which a total grant of Rs 7,795 crore has been provided for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru city.

Also development of beaches and eco-tourism will be encouraged and overall development of tourism will be planned at a total cost of Rs 500 crore, Yediyurappa said.

